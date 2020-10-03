1/1
Alan Case McVicker
1949 - 2020
Alan Case McVicker Goose Creek - Alan Case McVicker, Sr., 71, of Goose Creek, husband to Veronica McVicker (Matthews) of 51 years, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 1, 2020 while at home. Born on June 3, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Alan was a son of the late John McVicker and Mary Elizabeth (McElhany) McVicker. Alan was a Registered Nurse of 25 years in the Cardiovascular Operating Room at Roper Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina. He retired from that position in 2015. Alan was a Life Member of the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department in McDonald, Pennsylvania. He enjoyed Hunting Trips with his son's at Fireman's Camp in Tionesta, Pennsylvania, was an avid golfer, enjoyed NASCAR races with his daughter, and was a devoted Pittsburgh Steeler Fan. Alan is preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister, Sandy. In addition to his wife, Alan is survived by his daughter, Jennifer McVicker and partner, Stephanie Kelly of Charlotte, North Carolina; his sons, Alan C. " Casey " McVicker, Jr. and his wife, Rebecca of McDonald, Pennsylvania and John A. McVicker and his wife, Whitney of Daytona Beach, Florida; his four grandchildren, Elizabeth McVicker of Savannah, Georgia, Allison McVicker of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, John Thomas McVicker and Adam Joseph McVicker both of Daytona Beach, Florida; his brother, Richard McVicker and his wife, Cathy of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 5, 2020 at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home at 869 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, South Carolina from 6 pm-8pm. The service will be held at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church on St. James Ave, Goose Creek, South Carolina at 11am on October 6, 2020. The burial will be held at Plantation Gardens following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alan`s memory may be sent to McDonald Volunteer Fire Department -150 North McDonald St, McDonald, Pa 15057. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
