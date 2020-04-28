Home

Alan D. Parker CHARLESTON - Alan D. Parker, 71 passed away on April 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Al was born on August 11, 1948, in Buffalo NY. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia (Klass); daughter, Jill (Chris) Caldwell; and son, Brad (Jolene) Parker all of Charleston, SC. Al was a proud Papa of five granddaughters, Delaney and Ally Parker, Claire, Kennedy and Helene Caldwell. Arrangements by Simplicity Crematory. Interment at Nativity Cemetery, Orchard Park, NY, at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 29, 2020
