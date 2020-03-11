Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Alasha White Charlotte, NC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Alasha White are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Remley's Point Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Wake Service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Ms. White is survived by her father, Edwin White, Sr. (Francswa); mother, Kendra Brown; siblings, Edwin White, Jr., Tommie Carter, V, Heaven Myers and Easton White; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sibling, Jalen Carter. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
