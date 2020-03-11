|
Alasha White Charlotte, NC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Alasha White are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Remley's Point Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Wake Service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Ms. White is survived by her father, Edwin White, Sr. (Francswa); mother, Kendra Brown; siblings, Edwin White, Jr., Tommie Carter, V, Heaven Myers and Easton White; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sibling, Jalen Carter. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020