Albert Alston N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Albert Alston are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Alston is survived by his wife, Earthalee Alston; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020