Mr. Albert Banner North Charleston, SC. - - The relatives and friends of Mr. Albert Banner and those of his devoted mother, Ms. Bernice Banner; his siblings; Mr. Robert Banner (Gina) and Mrs. Roberta Bagasina (Fred) and those of his nephews, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 AM at Mt Olive Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC, Interment: Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Mr. Banner will repose at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00AM until the hour of service. Public viewing will be on the day of the funeral service only. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019