Albert Bennett Burt, Jr. JOHNS ISLAND - Albert Bennett Burt, Jr., 78, of Johns Island, South Carolina, partner of Jerry R. Poer, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. His private funeral service will be held cryptside Friday, June 26, 2020 in Magnolia Cemetery, 70 Cunnington Avenue. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Albert was born May 23, 1942 in Birmingham, Alabama, son of Albert Bennett Burt and Arrie Hudson Smith. He enlisted in the United States Air Force immediately after high school and, following service, he enrolled and graduated from Armstrong College. Albert spent a career as an accountant in the shipping industry and retired from Maybank Shipping. Albert is survived by his partner, Jerry of Johns Island, SC. He was predeceased by two sisters: Barbara Burt Weems and Jean Burt; and brother, William L. Gibb. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601and/or Grace Church Cathedral, 98 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.