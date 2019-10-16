Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert E. Sanders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert E. Sanders Obituary
Albert E. Sanders Folly Beach - Albert E. Sanders, 85, of Folly Beach, husband to beloved wife of 62 years Randa C. Sanders, entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born on May 18, 1934 in Columbia, South Carolina, Albert was the son of the late Rodman and Evelyn Sanders. Albert worked at the Charleston Museum as the Curator of Natural History, retiring in 2012 after 44 years. His keen interest in paleontology and history lead to numerous opportunities to travel around the world. He received an honorary doctorate from the College of Charleston for his numerous contributions in the field of Natural History. Besides his wife, Albert is survived by his three daughters, Rene Jones and late husband Barry Jones of Summerville, South Carolina, Lynn Bustle and husband Ricky Bustle of Athens, Georgia, Penny Easterby and husband Glenn Easterby of James Island, South Carolina. His five grandchildren, Rebecca Rogers, Brad Bustle, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Kellen Easterby, Korey Easterby, and great-grandchild, Hampton Rogers, also survive Albert. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12:30 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation. The service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation. The burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 for family members after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Albert's memory may be sent to and/or . Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to James Island, 347 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
Download Now