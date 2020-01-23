Home

Albert Gibbs Obituary
Albert Gibbs N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Albert Jr. Gibbs are invited to attend his Celebration Of Life on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12 noon in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Ave Maryville., Charleston, SC. Interment will follow in Greater St. John AME Church Cemetery, Johns Island, SC. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4pm-7pm. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
