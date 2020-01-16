|
Albert Joseph Steichen Mt. Pleasant - After 91 years of life, Albert Joseph Steichen, known by most as Joe, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning of January 14, 2020. His Ceremony of Christian Burial will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2PM at All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Immediate family will attend a private Rite of Committal and Honor Guard Ceremony immediately thereafter. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Joe's life began on February 25, 1928 in Anaheim, California, where he was born to the late Irene Marsh Steichen and Albert John Steichen. Joe proudly served in the United States Army during World War II as a part of the 43rd Engineer Battalion and was a retired CPA and Chief Financial Officer. More than his military service and professional career, his family remembers Joe's steady care, quiet kindness, unwavering integrity, breathtaking resilience, and firm faith. Never imposing his opinions on others, Joe was always eager to hear his loved ones and offer advice in a way that left them feeling understood, loved, and turning towards the right path. A member of the greatest generation, his life was a shining example of careful attention and diligence (as well as subtle humor)-one his children and grandchildren still admire and strive to emulate. Even after losing his beloved wife, Dorothea, and battling cancer for over twenty-five years, Joe reached the end of his life convinced that he had lived it to the fullest-a rare and beautiful gift. During his last days, Joe spoke almost exclusively of returning to God, the Good Lord, whom he held in firm faith, knowing He would restore him to true life and eternal peace. Today Joe's family celebrates the uniqueness of his gentle and profound spirit-one characterized, above all, by love for family and God-as they give thanks for his beautifully lived life. Joe is survived by his daughter Jolene Steichen Seelig and her husband Kurt; his son John Steichen, his wife Deneen and their four children; Johnny, Carissa, Alexia and Christian; his daughter Cynthia Ann Kabalin, her husband Thomas and their two children Joe and Emily; his brother-in-law Robert Ehrlich; his sister-in-law Martha Steichen; and, his nephews and nieces Donald Ehrlich, Susan Dority, Charles Steichen, Susan Whalen and Marta Gossett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Lutheran Church Sacred Arts Fund. All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020