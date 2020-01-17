|
|
Albert Joseph Steichen Mt. Pleasant - After 91 years of life, Albert Joseph Steichen, known by most as Joe, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning of January 14, 2020. His Ceremony of Christian Burial will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2PM at All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. Immediate family will attend a private Rite of Committal and Honor Guard Ceremony immediately thereafter. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the All Saints Lutheran Church Sacred Arts Fund. All Saints Lutheran Church, 2107 N Highway 17, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020