Albert R. Hallman Jr.
Albert R. Hallman, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - Albert R. Hallman, Jr., formerly of Fort valley, GA, passed away June 24, 2020. He was the son of Albert R. Hallman and Florence Hiley Hallman and the husband of Mary Lee Turpin Hallman (deceased). Employment: US Navy (Ret.) - retired in 1984 after 32 years of military service. Rank at Retirement: Command Master Chief - Joint Base Charleston. Was selected as a candidate for Master Chief of the Navy in 1984, but declined and retired to remain in Charleston. He was an active Life Member of the Fleet Reserve and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He is survived by his sister. Janice Matthews (Ray) of Ft. Valley, Georgia, his brother, James "Dink" Hallman (Linda) of Ft. Valley, Georgia, his brother, John Ross Hallman (Eloise) of Ft. Valley, Georgia, two children, Albert R. Hallman (Kelly) of Summerville and Chris Hallman of North Charleston, two grandchildren, Brittany H. Peiffer of Ladson and Taylor R. Hallman of North Charleston, two great-grandchildren, Madison G. Palmer of Summerville and Dawson E. Peiffer of Ladson, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
