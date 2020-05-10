Albert Sumter Johns Island - Mr. Albert Lee "Rat" Sumter, of Johns Island (Red Top Section), SC, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Mr. Sumter leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Georgiann Dent Sumter; loving daughters, Ayshia Dent, La'Quata and Ashley (Stephano Johnson, fiancee) Sumter; a host of grands, one great-grand, brothers, one sister, nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Viewing for Mr. Sumter will be held this evening, Monday, May 11, 2020, 3pm until 7pm at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. The Celebration of Life Service will be held only for the immediate family. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond, Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:843-559-0341; Fax:843-559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2020.