Albert Washington, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - With regret, we inform you that Mr. Albert Washington, Sr. of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 24, 2019; a WWII Army Veteran. Those of his children, Mr. Albert Washington, Jr., and Ms. Sandra W. Moorer bother of Summerville, SC; Mr. John A Washington (Orasa), and Ms. Carolyn Washington both of Augusta, GA; Mr. Eugene Washington of Ladson, SC, Mrs. Henrietta W. Goolsby (Kerry), O'Fallon, IL, Mr. Howard Shepherd and the late Mr. Isaac Washington. Arrangements has been entrusted to AIKEN-CAPERS FUNERAL HOME, phone (843) 873-2310. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 26, 2019