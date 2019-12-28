|
Albert "Bubba" Whilden Seel, Jr. Charleston - Albert "Bubba" Whilden Seel, Jr., 74, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Wanda Burbage Seel, entered into eternal rest Friday, December 27, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Bubba was born January 12, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Albert Whilden Seel, Sr.and Dorothy Jolly Seel. He was an outside machinist foreman and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard. Bubba "The Legend" is survived by his wife, Wanda Seel of Charleston, SC; son, Albert W. Seel, III (Jennifer) of Charleston, SC; daughter, Margaret "Meg" Seel Capps (Trevor) of Charleston, SC; three sisters, Miriam Searcy (Jeff) of Charlotte, NC, Diann Wood (Murray) and Debra Kennedy (Mike) all of Charleston, SC; four brothers, Ernest C. Seel (Cindy), Carl E. Seel (Jean), Gary H. Seel (June) and Mark A. Seel (Susie) all of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren, Ryan Capps, Lydia Capps, Parker Capps, Dawson Capps, Hailey Seel, Addison Seel and Olivia Grace Seel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 and/or , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019