Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
413 Geddes Ave
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Seel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Whilden "Bubba" Seel Jr.


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Whilden "Bubba" Seel Jr. Obituary
Albert "Bubba" Whilden Seel, Jr. Charleston - The family of Albert "Bubba" Whilden Seel, Jr., will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 and/or , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -