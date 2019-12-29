|
Albert "Bubba" Whilden Seel, Jr. Charleston - The family of Albert "Bubba" Whilden Seel, Jr., will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in St. Mark United Methodist Church, 413 Geddes Ave. at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the of SC Memorial Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 and/or , 269 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC, 29401.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019