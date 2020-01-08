Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James Presbyterian Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. James Presbyterian Church, USA,
1314 Secessionville Road
James Island, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albertha Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albertha B. Green

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albertha B. Green Obituary
Albertha B. Green Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Albertha B. Green are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mrs. Green will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mrs. Green will be held at Walker's Chapel, Thursday, January 09, 2020 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now