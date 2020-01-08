|
Albertha B. Green Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Albertha B. Green are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon, Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment: Church Cemetery. Mrs. Green will lie in state from 11 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mrs. Green will be held at Walker's Chapel, Thursday, January 09, 2020 from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020