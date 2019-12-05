Home

Albertha B. Johnson Obituary
Albertha B. Johnson Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Albertha B. Johnson are invited to attend her funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Emanuel AME Church, 1057 5th Avenue. Interment will follow at Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 5:00 pm-7:00 pm at the church. Those left to cherish her memories are: her loving daughters, Mary L. Middleton (Freddie, Sr.) and Barbara Green (Leroy); 13 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 54 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, other relatives, church family, and friends. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 6, 2019
