Albertha B. Varner- Woodard GOOSE CREEK - Mrs. Albertha B. Varner- Woodard of Goose Creek, SC was called from labor to reward. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband Mr. Franklin Woodard, his children Flechia Y. Bell (Gary), Tisheka G. Green, Dameion R. Varner, Naykesha Nelson (Dennis), Franklin Woodard, Sr. (Bernetta). Kenneth Woodard (Cathy) Marty Woodard, Ruffin Woodard (Tonia), Siblings Annie Mae Brown, Madeline Brown, Micheal Brown, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A host of other relatives and friends. arrangements will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, 4784 Gaynor Avenue, North Chas, SC, telephone 843 744-7511.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 29, 2019