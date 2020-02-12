|
Albertha Fernandez MT. PLEASANT - Mrs. Albertha Fernandez, 87, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC, wife of the late Thomas B. Fernandez, passed away in Riverview, FL on Monday, February 10, 2020. Mrs. Fernandez is survived by her daughter, Tina M. Fernandez and a host nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: LETC, P O Box 80815, Charleston, SC 29416. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020