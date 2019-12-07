|
Albertha Green Whaley N. Charleston - Mrs. Albertha Green Whaley, 64, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Residence: 7020 N. Kenwood Dr., N. Charleston, SC 29406 The relatives and friends of Mrs. Albertha Green Whaley are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 11:00 AM at St. James Presbyterian Church, 1314 Secessionville Rd., Charleston, SC 29412. Interment: Private. Mrs. Green-Whaley is survived by her mother, Mrs. Albertha Gladden Green; children:Mrs. Elouise Elliott (Anthony), Ms. Lisa Y. Whaley, Mr. Herbert Whaley, Jr., Ms. Courschene McCoy, Mr. Anthony Whaley, Mrs. Monica Gann, and Mr. Herbert Pinckney; siblings: Mrs. Joyce Richardson, Ms. Dianna Green, Mrs. Yvonne Joyner, Mr. Joseph Green, Mr. Samuel Green, Mr. John Green, and Mr. Kevin Green; grandchildren: Kenaj`e Green, Antaya Elliott and Anthony Elliott, Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Harmony Green. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Herbert Whaley; father, Mr. Benjamin Green; son, Mr. Michael Whaley; and siblings: Mrs. Mary Sistrunk, Mr. Benjamin Green, Jr., and Mr. Charles Ray Green. Mrs. Green-Whaley was a Welder with General Dynamics.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019