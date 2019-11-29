ALBERTHA LEE "MOMMA BERT" SINGLETON

In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of My Wife ALBERTHA LEE SINGLETON "MOMMA BERT" Who departed this life Fourteen years ago today November 30, 2005 We thought of you with love today But that is nothing new, We thought about you yesterday and days before that too, We think of you in silence, We often speak your name, All we have are memories in a frame, Your memory is our keepsake With which we will never part, God has you in His keeping, and we have you in our hearts. Sadly missed by your husband George Singleton, Jr., Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 30, 2019
