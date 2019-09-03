Albertha Lee Walker Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Albertha Lee Walker are invited to attend her funeral service Thursday, September 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Church of Deliverance, Summerville, SC. Burial, Sheep Island Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: her children, Dorothy, Roiley and Arthur Rivers, Richard, Marilyn, Darlene, Donnaver and Deloris Walker, Angie Bloom, and Cathy Hampton; daughters-in-law, Diane, Carolyn and Dorothy Walker; and a host of grands, great-grands, great-great-grands, nieces and nephews. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019