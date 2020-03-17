|
Albertha M. Davis St. Stephen, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Albertha Marion Davis, are invited to attend her funeral services on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Bethel UM Church, 1245 Forty-One Rd., St. Stephen, SC. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at our Moncks Corner facility. ARRANGEMENTS BY GETHERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 200 GRACE ST., MONCKS CORNER, SC 29461, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: her children, Lula Mae (Rev. Arthur) Rivers, Susan Mildred Lloyd, Elizabeth D. Burgess, James Henry (Patricia) Davis, Robert Marion (Joyce) Davis, Thomas Marion Davis, Pearline Davis Watson, Steve Christopher (Rose) Davis, Esq., Cornie Jerome (Bridgette) Davis and Charo Precious Davis; and siblings, Phillip (Dorothy) Marion and Pearl (Myles) Meredith. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 18, 2020