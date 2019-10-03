Albertha Patrick Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Albertha Patrick and those of her children, Mary Hart, Pastor Samuel (Celia) Patrick, Laurie McRae, Jerome (Tabitha) Patrick, Bernard Patrick and Yolanda Patrick; and those of her siblings, Anna Gibson and Lillie Foy-Jourdain are invited to attend her home going service on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 11:00AM at Graham A.M.E. Church, 1124 Wappoo Road, Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at St. Phillip A.M.E. Church Cemetery. There will not be a wake service. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 4, 2019