Albertha Phyllis Robinson MT. PLEASANT - Albertha Phyllis Robinson, 76, of Mount Pleasant, SC, died on September 25, 2020. The walk through viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. She is the sister of Ethel Hughes (the Late Henry), Margie Mallory (the late George), Rev. Robert Robinson, Flossie Davis (Harold), Rev. James Robinson (Betty), godmother to Christie & Jeffrey Weathers. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Cathedral of St. John The Baptist, Broad Street, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-33438 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
