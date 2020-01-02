|
Albertha Robinson-Singleton Charleston - Mrs. Albertha Robinson- Singleton, 76, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 30, 2019. Residence: 111 Cooper St., Charleston, SC 29403. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Singleton are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity AME Church 378 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Interment: Scandaville Cemetery. Mrs. Singleton is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Le'Vondia Spencer(William Jr.); her grandchildren: Mrs. Renee' Perrineau (Cordell), Mrs. Quintella White (Michael), Ms. Telaisha Spencer and Mr. Trevon Spencer; and her siblings: Ms. Geneva Robinson, Ms. Virginia Robinson, Mr. Marion Robinson (Daphanie), Ms. Helen Robins, Ms. Caroline Brown and Ms. Mary Brown. Viewing will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Bryan McNeal, Sr. Memorial Chapel. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020