Albertha Stevens-Harrison N. Charleston - It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Mrs. Albertha Stevens-Harrison, 69, of North Charleston, SC. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Albertha Stevens-Harrison will celebrate her life in a private Graveside Service. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Stevens-Harrison is survived by her children, Maurice (Kimberly) Stevens, George (Rosalind) Harrison, Jr., Christopher (Watumbe) Harrison, LaShanta Harrison, and Darren (Jessica) Harrison; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Nathaniel Stevens, Herbert (Joyce) Judge and Larry Stevens; a beloved uncle, Robert (Elone) Stevens; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston