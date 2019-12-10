|
Albertha Williams James Island - The relatives and friends of Elder Albertha Aiken Williams are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. James Presbyterian Church, USA, 1314 Secessionville Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. The Wake Service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Elder Williams is survived by her husband, Joseph "Have a Heart" Williams, Jr.; children, Deacon Jesse (Marsha) Williams, Joseph (Betty) Williams, Benjamin (Cathy) Williams, Cleo Williams, Audry Williams, Bertha Mae (Ronald) Lucas, Laurie Ann (Isaac III) Brown, George (Dale) Williams and Pamela Rich; brother, Samuel Aiken, Jr.; 27 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Julia Scott and Lena Gilliard; nieces and nephews; and caregivers, Patricia R. Williams, Octavia Williams and Janita Gilliard. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019