Albertha "Bea" Williams Awendaw - Ms. Albertha "Bea" Ravenell Williams entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Residence: 4094 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. The relatives and friends of Ms. Albertha Williams are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, February 6, 2020 11:00 AM at Greater Zion AME Church 4174 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church cemetery. Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her grandchild, Ms. Kerrington Raven Rivers; her siblings: Mr. Cephas Ravenell, Sr., Mr. Nathaniel "Jackie" Ravenell, Ms. Louise Ravenell, Ms. Laura Ravenell, and Mr. Robert "Bobby" Ravenell. She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Kimberly Williams Rivers (Winsten); her grandchild: Ms. Kamille Reign Rivers; her siblings Ms. Electa "Leck" Ravenell, Mr. Charles "Chuck" Ravenell (Deloris), and Mr. Aldolphus "Leon" Ravenell (Geneva). She was 72 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com.Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020