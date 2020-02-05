Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
Resources
More Obituaries for Albertha Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albertha "Bea" Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albertha "Bea" Williams Obituary
Albertha "Bea" Williams Awendaw - Ms. Albertha "Bea" Ravenell Williams entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Residence: 4094 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. The relatives and friends of Ms. Albertha Williams are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday, February 6, 2020 11:00 AM at Greater Zion AME Church 4174 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Interment: Church cemetery. Ms. Williams was preceded in death by her grandchild, Ms. Kerrington Raven Rivers; her siblings: Mr. Cephas Ravenell, Sr., Mr. Nathaniel "Jackie" Ravenell, Ms. Louise Ravenell, Ms. Laura Ravenell, and Mr. Robert "Bobby" Ravenell. She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Kimberly Williams Rivers (Winsten); her grandchild: Ms. Kamille Reign Rivers; her siblings Ms. Electa "Leck" Ravenell, Mr. Charles "Chuck" Ravenell (Deloris), and Mr. Aldolphus "Leon" Ravenell (Geneva). She was 72 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com.Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
Download Now