Albertina England COLUMBIA, sc - The relatives and friends of Ms. Albertina Walton England and those of her children; Richard Allen Collins, Jr., and Vernard Orlando (Jacqueline Denise) Collins and those of her other relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 2:00 PM at the Low Country Mortuary. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020