Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
130 West 1st North Street
Summerville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
130 West 1st North Street
Summerville, SC
View Map
Alene Marshall Obituary
Alene Marshall N. Charleston - Alene R. Marshall, 86, wife of Frank Marshall, of North Charleston, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Marshall are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 3 o'clock, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street. Burial will follow in Summerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 PM until 8PM, Friday at the funeral home. Alene was born on June 28, 1933. She enjoyed making flower arrangements and going to church. She is survived by her husband, Frank; sons, John Gaymon (Pamela) and Michael Gaymon; step-son, Ron Marshall; step- daughters, Debbie Karesh, Monica Hellekson and Carol Ann Wolf, as well as her grandchildren, Jonathan, Tyler, Amber and Brittny.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020
