Aletha Lynn High Hagmann Charleston - Aletha Lynn High Hagmann, 69, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, October 24, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Aletha was born October 25, 1949, in Spartanburg, SC, daughter of the late Eugene High and Jean Vassy High. She was a retired bank teller. She is survived by her two daughters, Laura Juarez of Goose Creek, SC, and Kim Armstrong of Roma, Italy; brother, Phil High of Spartanberg, SC; two grandchildren, Hannah and Jordan Fowler and great-grandson, Matthew Collins. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC, 29210.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 29, 2019