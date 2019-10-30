Aletha Lynn High Hagmann (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Aletha Lynn High Hagmann Charleston - The Memorial Service for Aletha Lynn High Hagmann will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, Inc., 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
