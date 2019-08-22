Alethia Grant Broughton GOOSE CREEK - FUNERAL SERVICE CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF ALETHIA GRANT BROUGHTON, 96, will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11:00a.m. at The Azalea Drive Church of Christ, 3950 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. Brother Antwan Brown, Minister. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 7 to 8:p.m. Viewing at the Church on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until time of the service. Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. She will forever be cherished by her children, Albertha (Ralph) Powell, Henrietta Broughton, Alethia (Louis) Staggers, Mable Steadman, Ruth (Charles) Greer, Hilda Stanley, Isaiah Broughton, Jr., Ruby (Charles) Williams, and Kevin (Patricia) Broughton, twenty nine grandchildren, eighty seven great-grandchildren, twenty nine great-great- grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted daughters, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 2704 Meeting Street, North Charleston, SC, 843-744-2545 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 23, 2019