Alex Frazier, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - Alex "I'Ronn" Frazier, Jr., 23, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, was given his wings on May 14, 2019 after a long battle with leukemia. He was born July 23, 1995 in Mt. Pleasant, SC, the son of Alex Frazier, Sr. and La'Toya Frazier. The relatives and friends of Mr. Alex Frazier, Jr. are invited to attend his Home-Going Celebration 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at New Life Christian Fellowship, 358 Liberty Hall Road, Goose Creek, SC. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the mortuary. Mr. Frazier leaves to cherish his memories with his son, Alex Frazier, III; parents, Alex Frazier, Sr. and Latoya Frazier; brothers, Fran'Qon Frazier, Nikolas Frazier, and Jaymeke Smith; sister, Ashley Fields; special uncle, La'Mont Brown (Tasha); and a host of other relatives and friends. He was currently employed at the Port of Tampa Bay in Florida as a Longshoremen of Local #1420. The family will be receiving friends at 2998 Pocasset Circle, North Charleston, SC. Expressions of love may be sent to www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary