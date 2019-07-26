Alex L. Chumley SUMMERVILLE - Alex L. Chumley, 51, of Summerville passed away peacefully at home July 17. 2019. Alex was born December 6, 1967 in New Symerna Beach Florida. He grew up in Orange city Florida and relocated to Summerville several years ago. Alex enjoyed sharing his knowledge of nutrition, exercise & lifting weights. Most of all he loved being home with his 3 dogs. Alex is survived by his sister Cindy Kay Chumley Ulanoff; 2 nieces, Ariel Ulanoff & Averi Ulanoff; his former wife & lifelong soul mate, Angela K. Chumley; step-daughter, Stacee Roberts. A celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 27 from 4:00-6:00pm at 9673 Pebble Creek Dr, Summerville SC, 29485 Alex touched so many peoples lives and will be deeply missed. We love you. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 27, 2019