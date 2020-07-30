Alexander Delesline, Jr. Hanahan - The relatives and friends of Mr. Alexander Delesline, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Delesline is survived by his daughter, Alicia Delesline; grandson, Ivan Delesline; granddaughter, Eleanor Delesline; sister, Alice Green; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
