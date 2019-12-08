|
|
Alexander Nesbitt, Jr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Alexander Nesbitt, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Mitchell Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. The Wake Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mr. Nesbitt is survived by his wife, Mary Nesbitt; children, Alexander Nesbitt, III, Regina Nesbitt Davis (John, Jr.), Sabrina Lady Nesbitt, Alisa Tami Johnson and Tyron Nesbitt (Katrina); and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Terrance Parker. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 9, 2019