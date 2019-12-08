Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Nesbitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Nesbitt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Nesbitt Jr. Obituary
Alexander Nesbitt, Jr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Alexander Nesbitt, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church, 7113 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. Interment - Mitchell Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. The Wake Service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Mr. Nesbitt is survived by his wife, Mary Nesbitt; children, Alexander Nesbitt, III, Regina Nesbitt Davis (John, Jr.), Sabrina Lady Nesbitt, Alisa Tami Johnson and Tyron Nesbitt (Katrina); and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a son, Terrance Parker. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now