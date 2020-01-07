|
|
Alexander Scott Elliott SUMMERVILLE - Alexander Scott Elliott, 20 years old, of Summerville SC, passed away December 10, 2019. He was born March 15, 1999 in Charleston, SC. He is survived by his mother Kim (Walters) Elliott, father Jeff Elliott and his brother Justin Elliott as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services located on 281 Treeland Dr. Ladson, SC on Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020