Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services
281 Treeland Dr.
Ladson, SC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services
281 Treeland Dr.
Ladson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Scott Elliott


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Scott Elliott Obituary
Alexander Scott Elliott SUMMERVILLE - Alexander Scott Elliott, 20 years old, of Summerville SC, passed away December 10, 2019. He was born March 15, 1999 in Charleston, SC. He is survived by his mother Kim (Walters) Elliott, father Jeff Elliott and his brother Justin Elliott as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services located on 281 Treeland Dr. Ladson, SC on Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 PM. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -