Alfonso "Bubba" Simmons N. CHARLESTON - Alfonso "Bubba" Simmons, 70, of North Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph and Martha Simmons. Both Funeral and Entombment services will be private. A walkthrough Viewing will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Alfonso is survived by his sisters: Elizabeth Joseph, Shirley Simmons Gadsden (Late Marvin Gadsden), Lenora Bryant, Sheryl Johnson and Wanda Simmons-Williams; brothers, Joseph Simmons (Jane) and Derrick Simmons; daughters: Pearl Simmons, Aleatha Deas, Laquantis Brown and Nihesha Simmons: sons: Raymond Young (Ashantay), Alphonso Washington, Antwan Young, Alexis Young, Alkeeno Young and Angelo Young; grandchildren: Marquisel Smith, Kyriq Smith, London Young, Angelo Young, Jr., D'amory Young, Amir Young, Sha'Nard Young, Na'Daya Young, Raven Young, Raina Young, Alphonso Washington, Tajanique Washington, Alaysha Washington, Niera Simmons, Julian Gouthier, Carter Heyward and Anthony Deas; beloved partner, Cathy Young; special friend Paulette Judge, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. We would like to give special recognition to Mrs. Carolyn Swinton and Nathaniel and Gloria Logan. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
