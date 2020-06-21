Alfred Comfort, Sr. Charleston - Mr. Alfred Comfort, Sr., retiree of the U.S. Army and the United States Postal Service and son of the late Maybelle Comfort Washington, entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2020. He is the widower of the late Mrs. Anna Marie Smalls Comfort. He is survived by his children, Mr. George (Gwendolyn) Taylor and Ms. Patricia "Patty" Comfort-Capers; grandchildren, Tonya Taylor, Alfred Comfort, III, Kimberly Middleton, Gerard (Paige) Comfort, Jr., Dr. Patrice L. Capers, Peter L. Capers, Jr., Tyra S. Johnson and Vianca Philpotts; great-grandchildren; siblings, Hermine P. Stanyard, Cyrus C. (Demetra) Washington, Willie Dell (Brig, Gen. Henry) Taylor, Annabelle Gold, Joanne (James) Lawson and Minister Shirley Washington; sisters-in-law, Jenny Lou Washington, Eunice Washington and Mary Jo Blue; godsons, extended family, and many other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5649. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.