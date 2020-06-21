Alfred Comfort Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Comfort, Sr. Charleston - Mr. Alfred Comfort, Sr., retiree of the U.S. Army and the United States Postal Service and son of the late Maybelle Comfort Washington, entered into eternal rest on June 19, 2020. He is the widower of the late Mrs. Anna Marie Smalls Comfort. He is survived by his children, Mr. George (Gwendolyn) Taylor and Ms. Patricia "Patty" Comfort-Capers; grandchildren, Tonya Taylor, Alfred Comfort, III, Kimberly Middleton, Gerard (Paige) Comfort, Jr., Dr. Patrice L. Capers, Peter L. Capers, Jr., Tyra S. Johnson and Vianca Philpotts; great-grandchildren; siblings, Hermine P. Stanyard, Cyrus C. (Demetra) Washington, Willie Dell (Brig, Gen. Henry) Taylor, Annabelle Gold, Joanne (James) Lawson and Minister Shirley Washington; sisters-in-law, Jenny Lou Washington, Eunice Washington and Mary Jo Blue; godsons, extended family, and many other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5649. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved