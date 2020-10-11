Alfred Williams James Island - The relatives and friends of Mr. Alfred Williams are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Payne Memorial Gardens, 2 Grimball Road, James Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Williams is survived by his siblings, Rev. Parris Williams and Marlene Williams (Elijha); nephews and nieces, Ricardo Williams, Carlton Harden, Victor Williams (Isabell), Stanley Williams (Debera), Nathaniel Patman, Stacy Williams, Mark Williams, Omar Williams, Husain Williams, Robin Williams, Adriana Green (Ralph), Stacia Williams, Alwilda Pandora Harden, Keisha Knowell, Salimah Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
