Alfreda "Cuteness" Pinckney
Alfreda "Cuteness" Pinckney Awendaw - Mrs. Alfreda Pinckney entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 18, 2020. Residence: 4005 Lucian Street Awendaw, SC 29429. Mrs. Pinckney is the widow of Mr. Nathan Pinckney; daughter of the late Mr. George White and Mrs. Hattie Capers White; mother of Mrs. Cassandra D. White Russell (Wayne), Mr. Derrick L. White, Sr. (Faith) and Ms. Shonta M. Pinckney; grandmother of Shoshonna Boseman, Stephen White, Derrick White, Jr., Nathaniel White; honorary grandson, Zumair Hacker; great-grandmother of Amir White; sister of Mr. Abraham White, Ms. Julie Thompson, Ms. Albertha Thompson(James); sister-in-law of Ms. Vernita White, Ms. Pearl White, Mr. Dan Pinckney and Alexander "Maxie" Pinckney (Patricia). Mrs. Pinckney retired from the Citadel; she was 78 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M.Smith-McNeal Funeral Home,Inc., 4129 Highway 17N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843) 881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659.Visit ourguestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/charleston. DUE TO COVID-19, the family is ONLY receiving immediate family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Awendaw
4129 N Highway 17
Awendaw, SC 29429
(843) 881-4920
