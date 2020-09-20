Alfreda "Cuteness" Pinckney Awendaw - Mrs. Alfreda Pinckney entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 18, 2020. Residence: 4005 Lucian Street Awendaw, SC 29429. Mrs. Pinckney is the widow of Mr. Nathan Pinckney; daughter of the late Mr. George White and Mrs. Hattie Capers White; mother of Mrs. Cassandra D. White Russell (Wayne), Mr. Derrick L. White, Sr. (Faith) and Ms. Shonta M. Pinckney; grandmother of Shoshonna Boseman, Stephen White, Derrick White, Jr., Nathaniel White; honorary grandson, Zumair Hacker; great-grandmother of Amir White; sister of Mr. Abraham White, Ms. Julie Thompson, Ms. Albertha Thompson(James); sister-in-law of Ms. Vernita White, Ms. Pearl White, Mr. Dan Pinckney and Alexander "Maxie" Pinckney (Patricia). Mrs. Pinckney retired from the Citadel; she was 78 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com
