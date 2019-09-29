Ali Rezza Akhyari CHARLESTON - Ali walked barefoot to be closer to the earth, closed his eyes to feel the wind, and wrote philosophical prose with lyrical beauty. Survived by his wife, Austen, his daughter Vivian Rain (7), and son Cyrus Love (4), he loved nothing more than his babies' warm hugs, his wife's soft kiss. His heart was unmatched, his friends prolific. He had so many questions for God and at 39, they're finally being answered in full. Ali, you are loved more than you ever knew. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019