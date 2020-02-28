Home

Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Alice Ann Marie Meyers


1950 - 2020
Alice Ann Marie Meyers Obituary
Alice Ann Marie Meyers N. CHARLESTON - The family of Mrs. Alice Ann Marie Meyers announces her passing on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Residence: 4040 Gullah Ave. North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Meyers is the widow of Mr. Herbert Meyers; the mother of Mrs. Krystal Memminger (Arthur) and the late Mr. Jesse Meyers; the daughter of the late Mr. Charlie Watson, Sr. and Mrs. Adele Ethel Watson; the sister of Helen Yeldell, Charlie Watson, Jr., Marcella Freeman, Dorothy Wright, Sandra Fokes, Betty Milligan, Dian Alston, Willette Watson, Damita Singleton, Karen Fleming, the late Ronald Watson, Terry Watson, and Karl Watson, Sr.; the grandmother of Jessica Meyers and Shay Watson. Mrs. Meyers was a 69 year old Master Tailor. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Alice is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is the Key" 4700 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC 29405 Phone: (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
