Alice Anne Zorn Whitmire, SC - Alice Anne Zorn, 31, of Whitmire, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 7, 2020. Her graveside service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Alice was born September 20, 1988 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late William Joseph Zorn and Ellen Claire Knox Zorn. She is survived by her son, Dylan Bass; brother, William Zorn (April); aunts, Tricia Luther, Cindy Thomas, Nancy Lindsey, Mary DeMasi and Marie Knox; uncles, John Knox and Ted Zorn; nephews, Will Zorn and Briggs Zorn and nieces, Isabella "Bella" Brinson and Luna Brinson; she was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents: Ted and Patty Zorn, and Anne and Lee Knox and her sister, Mary Caroline Zorn. Memorials may be made to a . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020