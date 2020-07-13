Alice Black DeWalt Mt. Pleasant - Alice Black DeWalt, 85, of Mount Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, July 11, 2020. She was born January 17, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Elizabeth Speicher Black and George J. Black. She was educated at the Academy of St. Joseph, Sarasota High School, and the University of Florida, graduating with a degree in business administration in 1956, one of the first two women so recognized. She then moved to New York, where her career in retailing included buying and merchandising for such prominent stores as Lord & Taylor, Bloomingdale's, and Wannamaker. Alice won the women's singles championship at the University of Florida in 1956. For many years she organized senior tournaments at the West Side Tennis Club in Forest Hills. Her love of tennis, together with her business experience, led her to a management position at the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in Flushing Meadow 1978 - 1984. She moved to the Charleston area in 1997 and for years remained active both in retailing and in the local tennis community, volunteering at the Volvo Car Open and working at Kohl's in Mt. Pleasant from 2004 - 2019. She sang soprano in the choir at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, worked with the youth at Wednesday evening "Kirk Club," and served on the flower committee. Alice was a woman of strong opinions, bubbling over with ideas, energetic, charming, and optimistic to the end. She never went calling empty-handed, gifting (for example) potted poinsettias to every doctor, nurse, and other professional in her extensive network of caregivers at Christmastime - rolled by the cartload. She loved dogs, flowers, bridge, the ocean, and Jesus, not necessarily in that order. Her life revolved around her friends, of which there were many, all of whom will miss her great wit, good humor, and unfailingly cheery disposition. Memorial gifts may be made to the music program at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A celebration of her life will be held at the church on some future date, as yet to be determined. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com
