Alice Bowen Pope STOCKBRIDGE, GA - Ms. Alice Bowen Pope, age 77, of Stockbridge, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Alice was born and raised in Charleston, SC to the late Wallace and Mable Bowen and graduated from N. Charleston High school. Alice was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling with her Sunday School Class. She took pride in serving others and was known to have a servant's heart. Her children and grandchildren, along with her extended family, were her life! Ms. Pope is survived by her children: Linnie Pope of McDonough and David (Lee Ann) Pope of Jackson; grandchildren: Jamie Pope of McDonough, Jared Pope of McDonough, Allison Pope of Jackson, and Anna Pope of Jackson; siblings: Jeanette (Robert) Newberry of N. Charleston, SC, Carolyn (Charles) Watson of Rockledge, FL, and Esley (Patsy) Bowen of Columbia, SC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister: Kathryn Bowen; daughter-in-law: Billie Pope; and nieces: Patty Newberry, Linda Crews, and Melissa Crews. A private funeral service will be held at Haisten Funeral Home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 3:00PM with David Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.