Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-3434
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Fellowship of Praise Church
Santee, SC
Alice "Liz" Boyd

Alice "Liz" Boyd Obituary
Alice "Liz" Boyd Santee, SC - Alice "Liz" Boyd, age 84, of Santee, South Carolina passed away on Sunday, December 8th, 2019. Liz was a strong, confident, friendly, loving, family-oriented woman. Liz was a baton twirling teacher and mentor to many. Liz was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Liz is survived by her sons, Jim (+Gena) and Bill (+Jackie), her daughter-in-law Kelly (+Ronnie), and her 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Even, Jordan, Billy, Thomas and Jonathan. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sr. and her two sons, Danny and Jeff. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at the Fellowship of Praise Church in Santee, SC. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Avinger Funeral Home, Holly Hill, SC (843) 496-3434. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
