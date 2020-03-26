|
Alice Degnan Bolchoz CharlEston - Alice Degnan Bolchoz, widow of Laurence S. Bolchoz, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The daughter of Alice Baker Degnan and John William Degnan, Alice was born on February 7, 1933 in Clifton, New Jersey and moved with her parents to Charleston when she was four years old. A graduate of the Class of 1950 at Bishop England High School, Alice received her Bachelor's degree in English from the College of Charleston and her Master's degree in counseling from The Citadel. She was president of the Zeta Gamma chapter of Chi Omega at the College of Charleston as well as yearbook editor. Alice's forty-two-year career in the field of education included teaching English at Chicora High School from 1954-1962 and joining the faculty at her alma mater, Bishop England High School, in 1977, where she served for thirty-three years. Alice first taught English and then was Director of Guidance and Admissions. Hearing from former students and their many accomplishments in life brought her much happiness. Alice was a devoted member of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church for over sixty years, where she served as coordinator of floral donations for the Church and Chapel since 1972, and was a former member of the School Board and the Parish Council. Family was very important in Alice's life; consequently, she treasured time spent with her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, her deceased beloved sister Sally, and the family members of Larry's and Sally's families. Her loyalties in sports were to the Clemson Tigers (her three children and seven of her grandchildren are or are soon-to-be graduates) and the Bishop England football, baseball, volleyball, and basketball teams on which several of her grandchildren participated. Alice was a faithful supporter and attended most of her grandchildren's games in elementary and high school (sometimes she was too vocal a supporter!). Survivors include her daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Corbett Kennerty and her husband Larry of Charleston; her son Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr. and his wife Melanie of Surfside Beach, SC; and her daughter Mary Anne Bolchoz Tucker and her husband Joel of Charleston. Alice deeply loved her grandchildren, who brought so much joy into her life. She was also pleased that she was called Mimommy, Grammommy, Gma, or Grandmommy, depending on the grandchild. Her wonderful grandchildren with whom she was blessed are Matthew Carlyle Corbett, Katherine Anne "Katie" Corbett, Emily Corbett Strano (Chris), Joshua Ryan Bolchoz (Samantha), Kristen Brooke Bolchoz, Andrew Laurence Bolchoz, Ryan Patrick Tucker, Mary Margaret "Molly" Tucker, Madeline Elizabeth "Maddie" Tucker, Alice Claire "Allie" Tucker and great-granddaughter Bellamy Ryan Bolchoz. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren Allison Rebecca Kennerty and Caroline Kennerty Belekis (Charlie). In addition, she is survived by her sisters-in-law Mary Bolchoz Harrell and Margaret Budds Bolchoz, her brothers-in-law, John R. Bolchoz and Joseph F. LaTorre, as well as a host of nieces and nephews who are very dear to her. Alice was predeceased by her parents; her husband of fifty-three years, Laurence S. "Larry" Bolchoz; her sister Marcella "Sally" Runey LaTorre; her son-in-law, Michael C. Corbett; her granddaughter Meghan Elizabeth Corbett; her brothers-in-law, Dr. William M. Bolchoz, Ruford J. Bolchoz, and Dr. Allen L. Harrell; and her sisters-in-law Maureen Calder Bolchoz and Therese M. Bolchoz. Due to current CDC social distancing restrictions, funeral services and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Nicholas J. Theos Tuition Assistance Fund at Bishop England High School, 363 Seven Farms Drive, Charleston, SC 29492 or the Father McCarthy Catholic Education Fund at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, 5 St. Teresa Drive, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 27, 2020